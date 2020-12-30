State Attorney General joins lawsuit against Lucas County Board of Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

There’s a new development in that on-going lawsuit three area schools have filed against the Lucas County Board of Health.

The schools are no getting support from the state’s top attorney, Dave Yost.

Yost has filed an amicus brief supporting Monclova Christian, Emmanuel Christian and St. John’s Jesuit.

The schools banded together to challenge the board’s ban on in-person learning for 7th through 12th grades,

They says its unfair and unconstitutional.

Now Yost is jumping into the Frey with a 17-page amicus brief supporting them.

One school official says this whole thing just hurts the kids.

“We’re setting children back a generation with what we’ve done with closing schools. As more data comes out. As more medical evidence comes out ...for no good reason! We’re not seeing spread in schools. Kids are the least likely to get serious complications from this virus,” says Aaron Baer of the group Citizens for Community Values..

Aside from concerns about kids, officials involved with the lawsuit say Yost’s filing is going help their case, in a big way.

“It shows that it is legitimate. For a state’s attorney general to write a 17-page brief is huge. So yes. Its going to allow us to get on the radar of the supreme court,” says Jeremy Rands of Monclova Christian Academy.

We did reach out to Yost’s office.

We were told that he is under the weather.

We also reached out to the Lucas County Board of Health and we were told they don’t comment on on-going litigation.

The board has until the close of business today to respond to Yost’s filing.

