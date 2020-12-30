Advertisement

Toledo firefighter taking vaccine to prove it is safe and necessary

Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lieutenant Kevin Williamson is rolling up his sleeve and getting his COVID vaccine at Mercy Health in the last week of 2020.

This has been an unpredicted year in his years as a Toledo Firefighter and he and his colleagues have spent days on end responding to emergencies all over the city wondering if they’ll be exposed to this deadly virus.

“People are hurting. People are scared. Another reason that this vaccine is important for people to get. For people to trust,” says Williamson.

Williamson says others put their trust in him, so he’s getting the vaccine. “I think that it’s important that I got it for my family. To protect them as well as the citizens that we run on a daily basis.”

Like millions of others, Williamson says he’s looking for a way out of the uncertainty that 2020 has been riddled with. “2020′s been a year like no other. This is a tool that can kind of help us get back to some normalcy in the coming months and the coming years ahead.”

As a member of the African American community, Williamson says he wants to serve as a role model as the months move forward. “I’m African American. I understand the distrust in the communities. If I can reach out to those communities. I trust science. You have to trust the science. Not everybody is bad. People are trying to do the right thing for all Americans. For everybody in the world. So it just boils down to, I just trust the scientists I trust the labs, the workers there.”

