Trailers, tools stolen from couple building home in Monroe County

Thieves stole the Carleton couple's enclosed trailer, dump trailer, and tools they were using...
Thieves stole the Carleton couple's enclosed trailer, dump trailer, and tools they were using to build a new home.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLETON, Mich. (WTVG) - A couple in Monroe County woke up Tuesday morning with their worst nightmare realized.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., cameras captured two men trespassing on the property of Chad and Amanda Johnson’s new home’s build site.

“They stole my husband enclosed work trailer that had all his tools from saws, drills, ladders it was basically a small hardware store honestly,” explains Amanda. “Along with the dump box trailer they stole, they broke into our side garage door and stole tools out of our home. Thankfully they didn’t take any of the drywall or siding.”

Amanda says they sold their previous home last year, living in a trailer until their lease expired in October, and then moving in with Chad’s parents while their new home was being built.

She says they’ve moved the rest of the equipment, but this is a huge setback.

In a Facebook post, Amanda encourages anyone with information to encourage the thieves to return their equipment to them.

So our worst nightmare happened last night at 6:30pm. Two men came to our new home and stole our enclosed trailer with...

Posted by Amanda Ross Johnson on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

