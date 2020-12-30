Woodville woman desperately searching for missing wedding ring, asks community for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Woodville woman is on a desperate search to find her wedding ring after it went missing following a doctors appointment.

Bridget Day, 36, said she went to the Toledo Orthopedic Surgeons to have her wrists examined Tuesday morning.

“I had to take my ring off for the x-ray,” explained Day. “I put the ring on my pinky finger at first and I thought it felt weird, so I put it in my back pocket.”

Later that morning at work, Day noticed her ring was missing. She returned to Toledo Orthopedic Surgeons that same day and searched the area, including the parking lot and the inside of her vehicle.

“This is the fourth time I am here searching,” Day said. “I am desperate.”

Day and her husband, Patrick, dated for four-and-a-half years and have been married for ten years. The two picked out her wedding ring together.

“It was white gold, with just a diamond in the middle and some smaller ones on the sides,” Day explained. “The monetary value is not what’s important to me, as the emotions behind that ring and picking it out with my husband.”

The heartbreak of losing her wedding ring happened on what was already an emotional day for the couple.

After a ten-year struggling with infertility, Day found out she was pregnant in March, but never made it to full term.

“My son only lived for two weeks,” said Day. “He was born premature from pregnancy complications and yesterday was actually the three month anniversary of his death.”

She later posted a message to Facebook, asking for help locating her wedding ring. As of Wednesday, the post had nearly 300 shares.

Help me find my wedding ring!! Please share. Reward offered. Did you or anyone you know have an appointment at... Posted by Bridget O'Reilly-Day on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

“I have people all over Facebook that have seen my post,” Day said. “Someone who works here in this building took time out of her day to walk down here and try to find it her self.”

Day said she has filed a police report and searched nearby pawn shops hoping the ring may turn up.

“I’m just hoping somebody maybe saw it in the parking lot, picked it up, and maybe they are trying to find me, too.”

Day is offering a reward for anyone who locates her wedding ring. If found, contact Day on Facebook or the Toledo Orthopedic Surgeons lost-and-found.

