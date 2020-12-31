Advertisement

12/31: Dan’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

Dry at midnight; freezing rain Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
2021 will start on an icy note, with freezing rain surging in from the south by 10am-noon and lasting through much of the day -- drive with care. This will switch to pure rain later in the evening as surface temps warm up a bit. Weekend highs will edge close to 40F, though don’t stow the snow brush/ice scraper yet -- 1-2″ of snow remains possible late Saturday/early Sunday. Highs in the low 40s will then take us into a quiet first full week of the new year.

