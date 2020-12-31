Advertisement

21,000 Bouncy Balls drop at Imagination Station

The annual event went virtual for 2021, streaming live online
21,000 bouncy balls drop 40 feet at the Imagination Station to ring in 2021.
21,000 bouncy balls drop 40 feet at the Imagination Station to ring in 2021.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On New Year’s Eve Eve, the Imagination Station has a tradition -- a bouncy ball drop featuring the numbers of the coming year. For 2021, that number was 21,000.

The science center debuted a box to contain the bouncy balls in 2019. It has a trap door on the side, which opens to allow a steady flow from the bottom.

The box is also sturdy enough to support nearly 400 pounds of weight, hoisted 40 feet above the floor. As the bouncy balls fall, they can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

With the Imagination Station closed to in-person visits, this year’s drop was virtual, streaming live on YouTube. You can watch the entire New Years Eve Eve celebration, including how-to experiments for you to conduct at home, at the link.

