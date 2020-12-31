21,000 Bouncy Balls drop at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On New Year’s Eve Eve, the Imagination Station has a tradition -- a bouncy ball drop featuring the numbers of the coming year. For 2021, that number was 21,000.

The science center debuted a box to contain the bouncy balls in 2019. It has a trap door on the side, which opens to allow a steady flow from the bottom.

“With this contraption here, kind of lets them trickle out a little bit so they don’t all fall out at the same time. So, you get like a consistent flow of chaos coming out of there.”

The box is also sturdy enough to support nearly 400 pounds of weight, hoisted 40 feet above the floor. As the bouncy balls fall, they can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

21,000 Bouncy Balls dropped 40 feet to ring in 2021 @ISTscience pic.twitter.com/wqWpdBfIbR — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) December 30, 2020

With the Imagination Station closed to in-person visits, this year’s drop was virtual, streaming live on YouTube. You can watch the entire New Years Eve Eve celebration, including how-to experiments for you to conduct at home, at the link.

