Appeals Court blocks Lucas Co. order closing schools due to COVID

(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order blocking the Lucas County Health Board from enforcing their order closing all in-person education for children in grades 7-12 Thursday.

Citizens for Community Values President Aaron Baer, head of the coalition challenging the health order put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, declared victory in an online post.

“The First Amendment does not take a holiday break. It was clear from the outset that the Lucas County Health Board’s order closing schools violated the Constitution. It is indefensible and irrational to block children from accessing in-person instruction, while allowing casinos, gyms, liquor stores, and other public places to remain open,” Baer said.

“Lucas County families have suffered plenty through this pandemic, and to unreasonably deny their children in-person education is unconscionable. Today’s order is a victory for families, for religious freedom, and for all those willing to courageously stand up against unnecessary and overreaching government orders.”

Three religious schools had challenged the health department’s order. A temporary restraining order had been rejected earlier this month by a lower court.

Citing a case out of New York earlier in the year, the appeals court judge said that because other activities that would present a greater threat of spreading COVID-19 were allowed, the reasoning behind the health order were not being applied fairly, and should be struck down.

