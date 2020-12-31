Bowling Green schools staying remote

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools (BGCS) are likely to continue remote learning in the new year. The district has been fully remote since the governor shuttered schools statewide back in March.

While some parents have applauded the decision to continue remote learning, others are not happy.

“What we’ve prioritized from day 1, is the health and safety of our staff and our students. But we also understand that that impacts our families,” says Francis Scruci, BGCS superintendent.

The final decision will be made on Friday, but barring something unforeseen, BGCS will be staying remote.

In an email sent to parents, Scruci writes, “Our local incidence rate is 585.5/100,000, which is still almost six times the threshold for Wood County to move back to Orange.”

Jessica Swaisgood created the Facebook group BG VOICE to advocate for in-person learning.

“That email for one, that Mr. Scruci sent out, it really made a lot of people mad. The BG VOICE site has been pretty quiet... now things are ramping up again,” says Swaisgood.

But there are also parents who are grateful to the district for the decision.

“I’m very happy that every day, up until this point, we know that this is how instruction is going to be delivered. We don’t have to wonder, is my kid going to be in quarantine and home? Is my kid going to school Monday and Wednesday?” says Tara Loar, who has two children in BGCS.

But for the BG VOICE group, there is no substitute for in-person instruction.

“A lot of people feel enough is enough, and they want their kids back in school, and they don’t feel they should have to leave BG City Schools in order to do that,” says Swaisgood.

Scruci hopes the the vaccination could speed up the reopening process enough to get kids back in the classroom by March 1.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.