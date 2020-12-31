Advertisement

Bowling Green schools staying remote

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools (BGCS) are likely to continue remote learning in the new year. The district has been fully remote since the governor shuttered schools statewide back in March.

While some parents have applauded the decision to continue remote learning, others are not happy.

“What we’ve prioritized from day 1, is the health and safety of our staff and our students. But we also understand that that impacts our families,” says Francis Scruci, BGCS superintendent.

The final decision will be made on Friday, but barring something unforeseen, BGCS will be staying remote.

In an email sent to parents, Scruci writes, “Our local incidence rate is 585.5/100,000, which is still almost six times the threshold for Wood County to move back to Orange.”

Jessica Swaisgood created the Facebook group BG VOICE to advocate for in-person learning.

“That email for one, that Mr. Scruci sent out, it really made a lot of people mad. The BG VOICE site has been pretty quiet... now things are ramping up again,” says Swaisgood.

But there are also parents who are grateful to the district for the decision.

“I’m very happy that every day, up until this point, we know that this is how instruction is going to be delivered. We don’t have to wonder, is my kid going to be in quarantine and home? Is my kid going to school Monday and Wednesday?” says Tara Loar, who has two children in BGCS.

But for the BG VOICE group, there is no substitute for in-person instruction.

“A lot of people feel enough is enough, and they want their kids back in school, and they don’t feel they should have to leave BG City Schools in order to do that,” says Swaisgood.

Scruci hopes the the vaccination could speed up the reopening process enough to get kids back in the classroom by March 1.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19

Latest News

Bowling Green schools staying remote
Bowling Green schools staying remote
gets covid vaccine
- Toledo Firefighter hopes to inspire others to get vaccine
A Woodville woman is on a desperate search to find her wedding ring after it went missing...
Woodville woman desperately searching for missing wedding ring, asks community for help
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Mercy Health prepares to vaccinate police officers; urges Gov. Dewine to make a switch