December 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Clouds will return after midnight tonight with a low in the middle 20s. Freezing rain is likely on Friday from 10am through the afternoon. Freezing rain will change to rain in the late afternoon to early evening. Ice accumulations between 1/10″ to 1/4″ of an inch are possible in the northwest part of the viewing area. This will lead to slick roads through the day. A weak system will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning. Around 1″ of snow is possible. Highs next week will return to the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.