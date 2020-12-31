Advertisement

Man charged after barricading himself in apartment

Deshawn Larde was arrested and charged after barricading himself in a Euclid Ave. apartment on...
Deshawn Larde was arrested and charged after barricading himself in a Euclid Ave. apartment on Thursday, Dec. 31.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after SWAT members broke into his apartment after he had barricaded himself inside early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Euclid just before 3:30 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired. Witnesses told officers a car in the street and a man on the porch of a residence exchanged gunfire. The car sped off and the man retreated inside the home before officers arrived.

As officers were investigating, a man later identified as Deshawn Larde came outside and fired several more rounds before going back inside. Larde refused commands to come outside, and after attempts by negotiators failed, SWAT members forced entry into the house and took Larde into custody.

Larde was booked into Lucas County Jail on several charges.

No one was injured in the incidents.

