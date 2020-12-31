OSHP shares video to warn motorists of impaired driving
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers in Southwest Ohio have shared a video of an impaired driver recklessly going down I-75 on Tuesday.
The video from the Hamilton Post shows a car race past a stopped cruiser. The car drove on the berm of the interstate at 60 mph, nearly hitting the cruiser and striking the barrier wall twice.
The OSHP shared the video as a reminder against impaired driving on the New Year’s holiday.
The driver was charged with impaired driving and possession of illegal drugs.
