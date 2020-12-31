OSHP shares video to warn motorists of impaired driving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers in Southwest Ohio have shared a video of an impaired driver recklessly going down I-75 on Tuesday.

The video from the Hamilton Post shows a car race past a stopped cruiser. The car drove on the berm of the interstate at 60 mph, nearly hitting the cruiser and striking the barrier wall twice.

Impaired drivers are a threat to everyone on our roads. Our Hamilton Post stopped this vehicle on I-75 after she almost struck a cruiser while driving 60 mph on the left berm and hit the barrier wall twice. She was charged with #ImpairedDriving and #IllegalDrugs. pic.twitter.com/vgbXuUTSIA — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) December 31, 2020

The OSHP shared the video as a reminder against impaired driving on the New Year’s holiday.

The driver was charged with impaired driving and possession of illegal drugs.

