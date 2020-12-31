Police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards in Toledo, Oregon
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Toledo and Oregon are searching for two people who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at stores in the area.
According to the victim, she believes one of the suspects took the credit card when she kicked her out of the house. The card was used at a Kroger in Toledo as well as the Kroger and Walmart in Oregon.
If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.