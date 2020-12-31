Police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards in Toledo, Oregon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Toledo and Oregon are searching for two people who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at stores in the area.

According to the victim, she believes one of the suspects took the credit card when she kicked her out of the house. The card was used at a Kroger in Toledo as well as the Kroger and Walmart in Oregon.

Attempt to Identify: The two pictured individuals stole a victim's credit card then used it to go on a shopping spree at stores throughout the Toledo area. If you have any information on either of the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/6CW76xCEmb — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 30, 2020

If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

