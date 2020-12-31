Advertisement

Police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards in Toledo, Oregon

Police in Toledo and Oregon are searching for these suspects who used a stolen credit card to...
Police in Toledo and Oregon are searching for these suspects who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at various stores.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Toledo and Oregon are searching for two people who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at stores in the area.

According to the victim, she believes one of the suspects took the credit card when she kicked her out of the house. The card was used at a Kroger in Toledo as well as the Kroger and Walmart in Oregon.

If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine
Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
No charges to be filed in Fulton County for dogs shot and killed, buried in farmer’s yard
A Woodville woman is on a desperate search to find her wedding ring after it went missing...
Woodville woman desperately searching for missing wedding ring, asks community for help
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Customers can donate to the fund in store or online allowing the coffee shop to deliver drinks...
The Flying Joe’s 419-it forward
OSHP shared a video of an impaired driver.
OSHP shares video to warn motorists of impaired driving
21,000 bouncy balls drop 40 feet at the Imagination Station to ring in 2021.
Imagination Station bounces into the new year
Deshawn Larde was arrested and charged after barricading himself in a Euclid Ave. apartment on...
Man charged after barricading himself in apartment