The Flying Joe’s 419-it forward

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A local coffee shop is still encouraging people to pay it forward on a local level.

The Flying Joe in Perrysburg is offering people to buy gift cards online or in-store, with the money being donated to prepare coffee and treats for front line workers in the community.

In addition, the shop is now delivering to teachers to make their days brighter.

You can click here to donate.

