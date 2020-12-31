The Flying Joe’s 419-it forward
The Perrysburg coffee shop is donating drinks and baked goods to medical staff and teachers
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A local coffee shop is still encouraging people to pay it forward on a local level.
The Flying Joe in Perrysburg is offering people to buy gift cards online or in-store, with the money being donated to prepare coffee and treats for front line workers in the community.
In addition, the shop is now delivering to teachers to make their days brighter.
You can click here to donate.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.