Toledo records 61st homicide of 2020, surpassing mark set in 1980

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A two-year-old child critically injured earlier this December has passed away, becoming the 61st homicide victim in Toledo, and surpassing a grim milestone dating back to 1980.

The unnamed girl was taken to the hospital on the night of December 6, with a fractured skull and detached retinas.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Isaiah Sierra, was originally arrested and charged with child endangerment. Police said Thursday those charges have been upgraded to murder.

Sierra told authorities he had been tossing the toddler in the air when he dropped her, adding that he had also aggressively shook her.

The incident took place at the Westland Gardens apartments.

Of the 61 homicides seen this year, 39 have been solved.

There were 38 homicides in Toledo in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.