TPD warns against NYE celebratory gunfire

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department made an unexpected request of those in their city Thursday: please don’t shoot guns into the air.

In a tweet sent out on New Year’s Eve, said the practice could have lethal consequences, citing a Forbes article detailing the science behind the danger, imploring citizens to “Please, have a safe and happy new year.”

“Even though the bullet itself weighs only 0.2 ounces (with a mass of around 5 grams), it possesses the energy of a brick dropped from a 16 story building,” the articles states. “With all that energy concentrated into a very small area, it can easily break through your skin, causing severe internal damage and even death.”

Six incidents were reported over the past decade, four of them fatal.

