Advertisement

Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 but remain elevated at 787,000 as a resurgent coronavirus grips the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the new figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than a year ago before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home while state and local governments re-impose restrictions.

Jobless claims were running around 225,000 a week before the pandemic struck with force last March causing weekly jobless claims to surge to a high of 6.9 million in late March as efforts to contain the virus sent the economy into a deep recession.

The government said that the total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19 compared to the previous week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine
A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
No charges to be filed in Fulton County for dogs shot and killed, buried in farmer’s yard
A Woodville woman is on a desperate search to find her wedding ring after it went missing...
Woodville woman desperately searching for missing wedding ring, asks community for help
Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

In Australia, it's already 2021.
Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
In Australia, it's already 2021.
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies