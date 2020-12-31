Advertisement

Woman charged for allegedly stabbing victim in the eye

Cescelie Vasquez is accused of stabbing another woman in the eye on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Cescelie Vasquez is accused of stabbing another woman in the eye on Thursday, Dec. 31.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old Toledo woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly stabbed a victim in the eye.

Cescelie Vasquez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Saturday. According to court documents, Vasquez stabbed a female victim in the left eye earlier Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injury. There is no word on her condition.

