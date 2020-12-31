Woman charged for allegedly stabbing victim in the eye

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old Toledo woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly stabbed a victim in the eye.

Cescelie Vasquez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Saturday. According to court documents, Vasquez stabbed a female victim in the left eye earlier Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injury. There is no word on her condition.

