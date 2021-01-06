Advertisement

Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days

By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine signed the controversial Stand Your Ground bill on Monday.

The previous version of the law said before you could shoot somebody you felt was threatening, you had to try to get out of the situation, unless you were in your own home or vehicle.

Senate bill 175 eliminates that duty to retreat in any area where the person has a lawful right to be.

The new law takes effect in 90 days. 36 states have a similar law.

The law isn’t sitting well with some police chiefs. They sent a letter to Governor DeWine expressing their concerns about the stand your ground law.

Police chiefs address Gov. DeWine's Stand Your Ground bill

