Custom equipment and instruments stolen from Van Halen tribute band

By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A band is asking for help finding equipment that was stolen out of a trailer parked in a storage yard in North Royalton sometime over the holidays.

According to Shayne Paul, one of the members of Panama, a Van Halen tribute band, the group stores a lot of equipment in the yard in between shows.

Due to COVID-19, most concerts and performances are on hold. Over the New Year’s Eve holiday, someone broke into the trailer and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment and instruments. Paul says most of the instruments were custom pieces built specifically for the band.

“The drummer has an 8-piece custom chrome set that he has had for more than 30 years and built exactly as he wanted for the band,” says Paul.

Paul says the phone call explaining that someone stole custom instruments and equipment, along with memorabilia that is part of the show, hurts.

The band plays gigs all across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, and they were hopeful after a slow 2020 due to the virus that 2021 would bring life back to the music scene, but with the prized possessions missing, playing a show will be difficult.

“We’ve had musicians from all across the area offer up equipment and instruments if we need them but those pieces were special and they were custom fit to the Van Halen group,” says Paul.

Panama band members are hoping that someone sees the instruments on the streets and lets them know so they can get back to doing what they love, performing rock ‘n roll music.

Paul says the drum set and the amp, along with multiple other items, have the band logos on them and the amp has two chrome snakes on the side, pieces of art that would make these instruments stand out on the streets.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen items, you can contact the band on its Facebook page. A GoFundMe page was also started for the band.

