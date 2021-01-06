Delta officer is both patrolman and educator

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - To make sure kids know police officers are someone they can trust and turn to our 13abc First Responder of the Week makes sure those kids see and know a police officer, just in case they ever need one in the future.

Delta Police patrolman Matthew Kosier has literally taken his message to the classrooms of Delta.

“I think probably subbing in the kindergarten class was more taxing,” said officer Kosier. During his time as a police officer, he was also a substitute kindergarten teacher. That classroom work was sometimes supplemented by a rapport he was building with those kids.

“I think it was more about controlling everybody and then when they found out what did full time they were more interested in that than what I had to teach them,” said Officer Kosier.

Kosier has served 7 years in Delta. He believes his job is more than just responding to calls. It’s education, just like his last job.

“We’re always trying to go to the schools so the kids can see us not just for something bad but for just saying hi to them and ever now they still wave to us in the hallways. excited to see us still,” said Officer Kosier.

“His reason behind it was to bridge the gap between the youth and the police department,” said Casie Kosier, Officer Kosier’s wife. “He thought by getting into the school system and making relationships with those students that it would have a positive impact.”

So far, that’s happened, and he’s grateful to get the support returned in the classroom and in uniform.

“With everything going on the community still supports our department a lot and it just ... still friendly people out there. Most people are still happy to see us,” said Officer Kosier.

