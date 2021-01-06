Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast is virtual this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 29 years, The Toledo Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc has raised more than 100,000 in scholarships for young men in Northwest Ohio.

Brandon Tucker is the President of the Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter. He says this years event was more important than ever despite the pandemic.

“We support young boys of color who are trying to pursue higher education, we have been doing this for 29 years 170,000 i believe this will be a record year, not just in attendance, but money raised to send these kids to school.”

Dominic Barnes, Mekhi Henderson, TJ Winston, Kam”Ron Jones and Kevin Foster will receive the 2021 scholarship.

Kevin is a senior at Start High School. He will play football at Ohio Northern in the fall. He says

“Its truly a blessing and an honor, MLK stood for education, and for me to be a black man in the community we are in today, I am living his dream.

The annual scholarship is virtual this year. It takes place January 16th at 10am. 13 ABC’s Kristian Brown will serve as emcee. Candi Castleberry, the VP of Diversity Partnership Strategy and Engagement for Twitter is this years keynote speaker. Tickets are 25 dollars.

