Michgan expands COVID-19 vaccine to older adults, teachers, frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan is expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to several additional categories starting Monday, January 11. Among those groups are all those age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, and jail and prison staff; teachers for PreK-12; and childcare workers.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 80% of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state have occurred among those age 65 and older, which is prompting the department to accelerate its plan to vaccinate those residents. Additionally, the MDHHS is citing concerns around a disparity in life expectancy by race and ethnicity for individuals between 65-74 as a reason for the acceleration.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

Residents 65 and older can visit the state’s website to find local health departments and vaccine clinics that are ready to book appointments. Eligible essential workers, teachers, and childcare workers will reportedly be notified by their employers about clinic locations and dates.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.