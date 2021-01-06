Monroe police identify dead man found in private lot

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Police have identified a dead man found Tuesday afternoon in Whiteford Township as Brandon A. Rogers, 36, from Toledo. Rogers was found in a private lot on W. Erie Rd.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 2:30 p.m. of a dead male in a fenced area in the 4300 block of W. Erie Rd. in Whiteford Township.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.