Ohio lawmakers condemn riots in the Capitol

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers from both parties have condemned the riots currently taking place at the Capitol in Washington.

Hundreds have stormed the building, sending Senate and House members looking for cover, and prompting clashes between Capitol police and those trying to stop government business.

In a statement sent to the media, Rep. Marcy Kaptur said in part, “The attack on the U.S. Capitol today is an assault on democracy, decency, and our Constitution. Those who have stoked and perpetuated this violence must be held accountable to fullest extent of the law. Such lawless behavior will not be allowed to prevent our constitutional mandate. I look forward to Congress reconvening and completing its work to certify America’s vote and to doing the work we must to heal this nation.”

Rep. Latta, meanwhile, released a lengthy statement.

“These attacks on our democracy, our nation’s Capitol, and Capitol Police are abhorrent and must stop,” said the statement. “This is not how the Constitution has guided our country and citizens over the past 232 years. My eternal gratitude goes to the men and women who protect us 24 hours a day at the Capitol. I pray for their safety.”

The statement continues, “The Constitution does not grant Congress the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts. We must preserve the Electoral College as outlined in the Constitution because without it, the entire landscape of electing the president would be irreparably altered for the worse. It is for these reasons that I will cast my vote to uphold the Constitution, and I cannot support the objections.”

Senator Sherrod Brown said the riot was President Trump’s “last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters.”

“Yesterday was a dark day for our country,” Brown’s statement reads. “Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won. We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day. And in 13 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office and begin the work to bring out the best in our nation rather than the worst, supported by a Democratic Senate.”

Other Ohio lawmakers made their own statements on social media as events at the capitol were unfolding.

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021

The rule of law means the same rules for everybody. Those of us who called for prosecution of the people who stormed the federal courthouse in Portland must apply the same demand to those who stormed the Capitol today. — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 6, 2021

Local and former politicians commented as well, choosing to attack President Trump for the actions of his supporters.

This is one of the worst days in American history. Frankly, it is a day I had thought could never happen in the world’s oldest democracy. Quite literally, this is what a coup looks like. @realDonaldTrump and his enablers should be ashamed of themselves. — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (@wadekaps) January 6, 2021

What I'm seeing happening in our nation's capital is an absolute disgrace and it was brought on by demagoguery and lies. It's unbelievable that this could be happening in our precious America. We must learn from this. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 6, 2021

The President himself initially called for the rioters to remain peaceful, while avoiding calling for them to leave the premises.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The justification behind the riots is an attempt to stop the Electoral College certification by Congress, finalizing Joe Biden’s transition to the Presidency.

After several hours of clashes, President Trump did change his messaging, posting a video calling for his followers to go home, while still claiming the election was stolen.

