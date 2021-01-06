Oregon Organist gives back through music

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - At “MEG’s Sweet Pickins” flea market in Oregon you can find lots of hidden treasures, but if you look and listen closely you’ll find someone special.

“If they find something this trip or here, they found a friend,” said Pickins Manager Amy Jordan.

That friend Is Oregon resident Arville Smith who calls the back of the store home. Almost every day the stylish, eccentric, senior plays shows for shoppers.

“It’s great to be able to make people happy,” said Smith. “That is my goal in life, to make people happy, and music does that.”

Since the age of 5, Arville’s passion has been music. Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee Arville has performed on countless radio shows, television programs, and even reached country music’s highest stage: “The Grand Ole Opry.”

“Music is my life,” said Smith. “The appreciation of music is the most wonderful thing in the world.”

At the age of 19, Arville Smith took the stage at Ryman Auditorium also known as Grand Ole Opry House performing with country singer Perlin Husky. (Jack Bassett)

On top of playing the organ, Arville gives back to the communities of Oregon and beyond. Arville shops for seniors who can’t leave their homes and takes his talents to nursing homes, veteran halls, and churches.

“I enjoy going to the nursing homes, I have been to about every nursing home in the area. Just to play to entertain the people, I miss it since the COVID came along I can’t do that.”

To continue to share his melody amid the pandemic Arville has set up shop at the flea market, offering a hidden treasure among heaping shelves.

“It’s more like therapy for him, he just comes in when he wants to,” said Jordan. “It’s lonely kind of without him, we kind of miss the organ playing when he doesn’t come in.”

Limited in ways to share his music with the community amid the pandemic, Arville Smith proudly plays the organ for shoppers inside "MEG's Sweet Pickins." (Jack Bassett)

“I’ve met so many wonderful people here and it has just changed my life,” said Smith. “It gives me something to do, and I feel that I’m worthy of something other than sitting at home.”

