Advertisement

Rock found in English garden turns out to be ancient roman relic

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.
An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.(Woolley & Wallis via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Auction house Woolley & Wallis is asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery of a roman relic found at a home in England 20 years ago.

The homeowner had no idea it was an ancient roman marble slab and had used it as a horse mounting block for nearly a decade.

Then one day she noticed a laurel wreath carved into its face and a Greek inscription.

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.

Artifacts like this came to England in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour Europe. However, how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.

The auction house is asking locals about who lived in the area in recent decades.

The stone is being sold next month, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $20,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”
Stand Your Ground Law
Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days
Lynn Gibbs stands with other members in Washington D.C.
Local Republican club witnesses siege on Capitol Hill
Toledo City Council is considering add new regulations in the zoning of small box discount...
Toledo city council considers new regulations for dollar stores

Latest News

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Trump addresses attack on Capitol
Facebook’s CEO announced Thursday an indefinite ban of President Donald Trump from its site and...
Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Racial Double Standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial Double Standard: The lack of police response during the riot at the Capitol