Advertisement

U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”

Herdman made the warning on his Twitter account.
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio has issued a harsh warning to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

In a post on his Twitter account, Justin Herdman retweeted a post from Politico showing rioters breaking windows at the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police. In the post, Herdman said, “If these people, or anyone else who committed federal crimes at the Capitol today, are from Northern Ohio, you are going to be held accountable before I leave office.”

Herdman announced his resignation from the position in December, with a planned last day in office of January 8.

Herdman’s counterpart for the Southern District of Ohio issued a similar warning for his region.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the 2020 presidential election results. Congress had convened only a short time earlier to vote to confirm those results but the proceedings had to be cut short as senators and congresspeople were forced to evacuate their chambers when the protests turned violent. Several protesters breached the building and some were event able to breach the House and Senate chambers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Stand Your Ground Law
Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days
Lynn Gibbs stands with other members in Washington D.C.
Local Republican club witnesses siege on Capitol Hill
Toledo City Council is considering add new regulations in the zoning of small box discount...
Toledo city council considers new regulations for dollar stores

Latest News

Facebook’s CEO announced Thursday an indefinite ban of President Donald Trump from its site and...
Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump
Racial Double Standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial Double Standard: The lack of police response during the riot at the Capitol
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Experts expect some down swings
2021 Stock Market outlook
Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades and storm U.S. Capitol.
Northwest Ohio reacts to violence in Washington D.C.