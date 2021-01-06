U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio has issued a harsh warning to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

In a post on his Twitter account, Justin Herdman retweeted a post from Politico showing rioters breaking windows at the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police. In the post, Herdman said, “If these people, or anyone else who committed federal crimes at the Capitol today, are from Northern Ohio, you are going to be held accountable before I leave office.”

Herdman announced his resignation from the position in December, with a planned last day in office of January 8.

I have two days left on this job. I can go with very little sleep in that remaining time. If these people, or anyone else who committed federal crimes at the Capitol today, are from Northern Ohio, you are going to be held accountable before I leave office. Coffee is brewing... https://t.co/N0K73tC7Wr — U.S. Attorney Herdman (@USAttyHerdman) January 6, 2021

Herdman’s counterpart for the Southern District of Ohio issued a similar warning for his region.

Make no mistake... Federal crimes were committed today at our nation’s Capital building. Anyone who traveled from the Southern District of Ohio with the intent to commit such crimes will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Ohio. — David DeVillers (@USAttyDeVillers) January 6, 2021

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the 2020 presidential election results. Congress had convened only a short time earlier to vote to confirm those results but the proceedings had to be cut short as senators and congresspeople were forced to evacuate their chambers when the protests turned violent. Several protesters breached the building and some were event able to breach the House and Senate chambers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.