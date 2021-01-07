180th Fighter Wing holding night training

WANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard is conducting night training flights Thursday. F-16s from the 180th Fighter Wing will be taking off and landing until around 7:30 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.