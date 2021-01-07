Advertisement

DeWine calls Capitol riots sad day in American history

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine called Tuesday's riots in Washington D.C. a dark day in American history.(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Calling Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol a “very sad day in American history,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it’s important for Americans to remember what binds them and realize the things that divide aren’t as important as what we have in common.

“I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” DeWine said in an interview with Cleveland station WOIO. “It was just shocking. ... This was a direct attack on our Constitution, a direct attack on everything we hold dear in this country, including the rule of law.”

The riots at the Capitol stemmed from a false narrative of a stolen election, with President Donald Trump alleging voter fraud and inconsistencies. While some Republican members of Congress objected to the Electoral Vote count, DeWine said he would not do the same if he was still in Congress.

“I was there in 2005 when there was an attempt to basically attack the votes from Ohio. You know, Congress turned that down, I did turn that down, its how I voted,” DeWine said. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983-91 and a U.S. Senator from 1995-2007.

“Throughout our history, there has been no point in time that Congress has overturned the vote of the people in the states in a particular state. So, no, I would not vote that way.”

After the illegal attacks, law enforcement cleared the Capitol and allowed Congress to return to certify the election results, which it did in favor of Joe Biden’s win.

Tuesday’s events brought into question whether members of Congress should remove President Trump from office, whether by impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment. DeWine feels Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump cabinet are in a position to determine whether that needs to happen, but he questions whether doing it would be a wise idea with two weeks left in the administration.

“Just from looking from afar, if that were to occur more people would be inflamed,” DeWine said. “There would be less trust in the whole system. We only got two more weeks and the next president will take place at 12 noon on January 20, two weeks to go and that will be it.”

While DeWine said peaceful demonstrations are “what this country is about,” he said Tuesday’s events crossed the line. And while divisions and bitterness remains in the country, he hopes Americans can pull together and realize a common goal.

“What we saw tonight was so far from that, so far from peaceful demonstrations,” DeWine said. “So it should wake us all up and say, Look, we can’t have this. We gotta pull together, we have common enemies, we gotta go fight our common enemies.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”
Stand Your Ground Law
Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days
Lynn Gibbs stands with other members in Washington D.C.
Local Republican club witnesses siege on Capitol Hill
Toledo City Council is considering add new regulations in the zoning of small box discount...
Toledo city council considers new regulations for dollar stores

Latest News

Facebook’s CEO announced Thursday an indefinite ban of President Donald Trump from its site and...
Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump
Racial Double Standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial Double Standard: The lack of police response during the riot at the Capitol
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Experts expect some down swings
2021 Stock Market outlook
Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades and storm U.S. Capitol.
Northwest Ohio reacts to violence in Washington D.C.