DeWine calls Capitol riots sad day in American history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Calling Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol a “very sad day in American history,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it’s important for Americans to remember what binds them and realize the things that divide aren’t as important as what we have in common.

“I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” DeWine said in an interview with Cleveland station WOIO. “It was just shocking. ... This was a direct attack on our Constitution, a direct attack on everything we hold dear in this country, including the rule of law.”

The riots at the Capitol stemmed from a false narrative of a stolen election, with President Donald Trump alleging voter fraud and inconsistencies. While some Republican members of Congress objected to the Electoral Vote count, DeWine said he would not do the same if he was still in Congress.

“I was there in 2005 when there was an attempt to basically attack the votes from Ohio. You know, Congress turned that down, I did turn that down, its how I voted,” DeWine said. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983-91 and a U.S. Senator from 1995-2007.

“Throughout our history, there has been no point in time that Congress has overturned the vote of the people in the states in a particular state. So, no, I would not vote that way.”

After the illegal attacks, law enforcement cleared the Capitol and allowed Congress to return to certify the election results, which it did in favor of Joe Biden’s win.

Tuesday’s events brought into question whether members of Congress should remove President Trump from office, whether by impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment. DeWine feels Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump cabinet are in a position to determine whether that needs to happen, but he questions whether doing it would be a wise idea with two weeks left in the administration.

“Just from looking from afar, if that were to occur more people would be inflamed,” DeWine said. “There would be less trust in the whole system. We only got two more weeks and the next president will take place at 12 noon on January 20, two weeks to go and that will be it.”

While DeWine said peaceful demonstrations are “what this country is about,” he said Tuesday’s events crossed the line. And while divisions and bitterness remains in the country, he hopes Americans can pull together and realize a common goal.

“What we saw tonight was so far from that, so far from peaceful demonstrations,” DeWine said. “So it should wake us all up and say, Look, we can’t have this. We gotta pull together, we have common enemies, we gotta go fight our common enemies.”

