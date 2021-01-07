Discovering post-holiday cheer in Perrysburg’s “Wild Lights”

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - In a week where we could all use a little extra cheer, Wood County Park District is bringing some holiday fun into 2021.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg is hosting “Wild Lights” this weekend. The self-guided tour will feature life-sized 3-D animal light displays, all created as part of a contest with winners taking home some cold hard cash.

“The members of the public who have adopted a station can win $25, $50 or $100 based on how the judging comes out,” says program naturalist Craig Spicer. “We’ve got Girl Scouts, a couple of families... we also have Wood County park staff who have adopted a few. It’s a fantastic little dazzling display, and something to kind of fight the winter blues.”

A dozen animals are featured, with each carrying a biology and history lesson: “All 12 animals are actually animals we would’ve been seeing in the Great Black Swamp over 200 years ago, when Ohio reached statehood in 1803.”

It’s the first year for the event, but the park district had always aimed to do this after the big holiday rush. “We’re still coming off of a frantic and frustrating year,” says Spicer, “so we really thought this was a great year to do it.”

2020 put the park programs to the test, but Spicer says their rethinking has paid off: “Our programming department has really been working hard to try and figure out some opportunities that may require a little more up-front work for the staff, but in the end it’s something a family can come and participate in whenever they want.”

“Wild Lights” runs this Friday through Sunday (January 8th-10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Click here for more information.

