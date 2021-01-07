Advertisement

Local history students react to Trump mob storming the Capitol

“It was just crazy to see how this many people could really just get into the capitol with just ease,”
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S History students at Horizon Science Academy say they couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the situation unfolding at the U.S Capitol.

“I walk the same planet and breathe the same air and live in the same country as those people who cannot understand that the votes were counted, Trump lost, and yet they go to such a degree to make sure their point is proven,” says freshman Mayleigh Moore. “And that note left on that women’s desk -- ‘we will not back down’ -- that’s a threat.”

“It was just crazy to see how this many people could really just get into the Capitol with just ease,” says senior Aaron Green. “There was no restraints in place to stop them from getting there. Basically, the police let them in.”

Their teacher, Emma Blandford, says this subject will be taught like other traumatic events in our nation’s history. She says she likes to start with questions.

“What questions do the kids have?” she asks. “There’s been talk about the 25th amendment, which most Americans are not familiar with, at least not part four. They are referring to sedition, that’s another one too. My goal is to enable the students to be critical thinkers, to be given all the information from multiple sources, looking at both sides so they can draw their own opinions.”

What most kids agree on is that civility and dignity must be restored in this country.

