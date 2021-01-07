Local investment advisor expects at least one down swing in the stock market this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the stock market had another great day Thursday, there have been some big lows in the last year. So what’s the outlook moving forward?

The pandemic and politics have created a lot of uncertainty in recent months. But things are beginning to settle in a bit, and the market definitely likes certainty.

The COVID vaccines, another round of stimulus money, and answers to some political questions have all helped fuel the stock market.

Alan Lancz is a Toledo-based investment advisor with decades of experience and clients around the world.

“I would say we will have at least one, and maybe two big down swings in 2021. The bigger the market, the bigger the down swing. What I see in the year ahead is tremendous volatility, and we’re seeing it on the upside right now,” he says.

If you’re looking to invest, Lancz says while some speculative areas are surging, stick to more traditional offerings for the time being.

“Right now I would concentrate on good quality companies that will benefit from the stimulus, cyclical stocks and some of the smaller companies that have been ignored,” he says.

Lancz says when you receive your stimulus check, try to put some of it aside in an emergency fund. He points out that 2020 certainly illustrated the importance of that. And if your employer offers a match on your retirement fund, he says that is also a good way to use some of the money if possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.