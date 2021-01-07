Advertisement

Man charged with murder in 2017 killing

(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man currently incarcerated for unrelated crimes has been charged in a 2017 killing at an after hours Toledo bar.

Michael Richardson, 28, was charged with murder Thursday in the death of Calvin Gholikely, who was 25 when he was killed in the early morning hours of August 5, 2017.

Officers were dispatched to 3240 Lagrange where they located the victim, Calvin Gholikely, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Gholikely was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

