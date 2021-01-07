Advertisement

Man facing federal charges in thrown explosive device in Pittsburgh

An explosion in Pittsburgh on Sunday night damaged the back of a parked car.
An explosion in Pittsburgh on Sunday night damaged the back of a parked car.(Source: Pittsburgh PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal prosecutors in western Pennsylvania say a man is facing federal charges in connection with an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle into a parked sport utility vehicle over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 33-year-old Charles Baker is charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a destructive device. Prosecutors said he was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, the device, stemming from previous burglary, trespass and drug convictions.

Police said the device was thrown from a moving pickup truck into the rear passenger area of the parked SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Police initially investigated a later blast in the Hill District but said they believed that was unrelated and possibly from an aerial firework.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the truck was located and another man who wasn’t named told them that Baker had asked him for a ride Sunday, but as they were driving he pulled out some kind of device, lit it with a lighter and threw it out the window.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Baker and a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”
Stand Your Ground Law
Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days
Lynn Gibbs stands with other members in Washington D.C.
Local Republican club witnesses siege on Capitol Hill
Toledo City Council is considering add new regulations in the zoning of small box discount...
Toledo city council considers new regulations for dollar stores

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump concedes to Biden in new video
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Trump addresses attack on Capitol
Facebook’s CEO announced Thursday an indefinite ban of President Donald Trump from its site and...
Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely