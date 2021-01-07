Advertisement

Marshals arrest teenager in L.A. for July homicide in Toledo

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 6 in connection with the murder of Marquese Walker.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager wanted in a July homicide in Toledo was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles.

A 17-year-old male was arrested a week after an arrest warrant was issued. According to police, he is the son of the victim’s girlfriend and lived at the same house in the 900 block of Fries.

On July 1, officers were dispatched to the home around 2:41 a.m. They found Marquese Robbins, 41, shot inside the house. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

