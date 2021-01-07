Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown calls for President Trump’s removal

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (FOX19/AP) - Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress in calling for President Trump’s removal following Wednesday’s protests in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Brown says the cabinet and vice president should invoke the 25th Amendment to, “prevent him (Trump) from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

“Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won.

“We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country,” said Sen. Brown in a statement.

House Speaker Pelosi says the president should immediately be removed from office or Congress may move to impeach him.

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Joe Biden’s inauguration.

