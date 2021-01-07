Advertisement

Toledo bust nets nearly $450,000 in drugs, firearms

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A drug bust at two locations in Toledo turned up nearly $450,000 worth of illegal substances and firearms.

Toledo Police VICE unit and other members of the department executed search warrants on homes in the 900 block of Broer and the 800 block of Underwood on Monday. The two search warrants were for the same case.

Detectives found and confiscated:

  • 2 kilos of crystal meth with a street value of approximately $160,000
  • 2.5 kilos of meth powder with a street value of approximately $200,000
  • 1.5 ounces of fentanyl with a street value of approximately $8,400 (for perspective, the tip of your pen can contain about .1 oz of fentanyl which is enough to kill a human)
  • Two firearms, an AR-15 and a pistol – both of which were stolen.
  • 50 pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $80,000

Two suspects were arrested and charged with more than ten offenses including four felonies of the first degree -- two with Major Drug Offender Specifications -- three felonies of the fourth degree, and more.

If you have information on anyone selling or buying drugs, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

