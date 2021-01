TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested Wednesday night for having narcotics in plain view in her home during a police call.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Lawrence after it was struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident, but officers noticed narcotics sitting in plain view in the home.

Nikisha Gary, 45, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.