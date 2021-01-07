TPS sports re-start January 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winter sports will begin for Toledo Public School student athletes next week, January 11.

The decision to allow sports comes after district officials consulted with the Lucas County Health Department about safety protocols related to the coronavirus and the implementation of strict safety guidelines for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.

Practices will resume next Monday, with competition beginning as early as Saturday, January 16.

Guidelines for players, coaches and trainers include a daily symptom assessment before practices and games. Any athlete or coach that is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home.

Tickets are limited to two per athlete; tickets will be distributed prior to the game for parents/adults – no exceptions. No student tickets will be available. Spectators are required to wear a facial covering during any athletic event and follow other safety measures that meetCOVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.