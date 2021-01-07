Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19 in Ohio

The livestream will begin at 2 PM.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be holding the second of their weekly press conferences to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio. You can watch the entire press conference below starting at 2 PM.

The governor’s office has not indicated exactly what he will discuss during the press conference but Thursday does mark the day when the state’s coronavirus index is updated. He is also likely to discuss the continued efforts to roll out the first vaccines in the state as health officials work toward Phase 1B in the coming days.

