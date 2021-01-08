Whitmer: Schools should offer in-person classes by March 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is strongly encouraging all K-12 schools in Michigan to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1.

She stopped short of requiring it Friday, but said face-to-face classes should at least be an option. Many schools, including in large districts such as Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, have been fully remote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers are among residents who will be vaccinated starting Monday as the state transitions to the next phase of its vaccine rollout. Vaccines were first offered to health care workers and nursing home residents.

