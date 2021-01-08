Arrest made in 2017 murder of Calvin Gholikely

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have charged a Toledo man in the August 2017 murder of 25-year-old Calvin Gholikely.

On Thursday, Michael Richardson, 28, was charged with the murder. Richardson was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Lagrange on Aug. 5, 2017, finding Gholikely suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

