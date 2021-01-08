Advertisement

Arrest made in 2017 murder of Calvin Gholikely

Michael Richardson was charged Thursday, Jan. 7, with the 2017 murder of Calvin Gholikely.
Michael Richardson was charged Thursday, Jan. 7, with the 2017 murder of Calvin Gholikely.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have charged a Toledo man in the August 2017 murder of 25-year-old Calvin Gholikely.

On Thursday, Michael Richardson, 28, was charged with the murder. Richardson was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Lagrange on Aug. 5, 2017, finding Gholikely suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

