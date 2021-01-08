Advertisement

Beauty salon destroyed in flood set to reopen

Cultivated Beauty Salon is now located at 2120 N. Reynolds Rd.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cultivated Beauty Salon was ruined after a City of Toledo water main break flooded it back in September. Owner Timiko Kiner says the salon will be back up and running soon in a new location.

Friends and family rushed to save salon equipment and other items from the flooding. Kiner says there was more than forty thousand dollars in damage to her shop. She says she searched all over Toledo for a new location and found a place in a plaza on the 2100 block of North Reynolds Road.

“When your business closes the first thing you have to do is figure out how to reopen it,” says Kiner, who hasn’t worked since the flood. “Then you can figure out how to work in it once it’s opened.”

She hopes to reopen at the new location on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Allan Block speaks to 13abc during the Toledo Humane Society's PawVilion event in 2020.
Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo bust nets nearly $450,000 in drugs, firearms
Next Phase of Ohio's Vaccination Plan
Governor DeWine unveils schedule for Phase 1B Vaccination Plan
Monroe police identify dead man found in private lot
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

Latest News

Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Buckeye watch parties will be much smaller this year during the College Football National...
Buckeye watch parties smaller for 2021 National Championship
Papa’s Tavern was engulfed in flames on New Years’ Eve night, now the bar and music hall is...
East Toledo’s Papa’s Tavern looking to emerge from charred remains
-Possible side effects to COVID vaccine