Beauty salon destroyed in flood set to reopen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cultivated Beauty Salon was ruined after a City of Toledo water main break flooded it back in September. Owner Timiko Kiner says the salon will be back up and running soon in a new location.

Friends and family rushed to save salon equipment and other items from the flooding. Kiner says there was more than forty thousand dollars in damage to her shop. She says she searched all over Toledo for a new location and found a place in a plaza on the 2100 block of North Reynolds Road.

“When your business closes the first thing you have to do is figure out how to reopen it,” says Kiner, who hasn’t worked since the flood. “Then you can figure out how to work in it once it’s opened.”

She hopes to reopen at the new location on Valentine’s Day.

