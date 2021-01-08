Advertisement

Beloved ice cream shop reopening

People in Curtice, Ohio had to say goodbye to a beloved ice cream store a couple of years ago. But now, it’s on its way to reopening!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST
CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - DG’s has been a staple in the Curtice community for more than 3 decades. The second-generation owners retired in 2019. But now, the doors are opening back up with third-generation owners.

Clay Moore and his sister Angela recently bought the shop from their parents.

“I grew up here, I really like Curtice and Oregon and Toledo. This is the place that everyone kind of gets together.”

Growing up in the community, and behind the counter, Moore knows what DG’s means to his neighbors.

“It’s a staple. We like the smiles, it’s really cool to bring smiles to the kids. And we’ve had a lot of first jobs for a lot of the kids, growing up down the street, you know.”

While ice cream has been served at the intersection of Teachout and Route 2 for nearly 35 years, the building, and its dedication to serving the community, goes back even farther.

“This was a lot of different things. Before this, I think it was a gas station way back in, like, the 60′s. Before that, I think it was a bakery. This thing has changed a lot.”

Moore says he wanted to reopen the shop last year, but with COVID-19 and a brand new baby, it wasn’t the right time. Come spring of this year, despite many small businesses closing because of the pandemic, the ice cream scooping will resume.

“We are a little nervous about that, but we’re going to follow all the CDC guidelines, to make sure that we’re keeping our employees safe as well as our customers. We’re definitely going to be keeping our orange and vanilla ice cream. That’s something that’s special to this ice cream store that everyone likes.”

No official reopening date has been announced, but Moore tells 13abc that the grand reopening will bring exciting changes to the business, including accepting credit card payments, dairy-free options, and some updated food operations.

For more information, you can follow DG’s on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/dgsicecream. Or you can visit their website: https://dgs-icecream.com/.

