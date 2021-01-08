Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A well-known Toledoan is stepping down from a state board after her derogatory online comments came to light. Susan Allan Block is no longer a member of the Ohio Arts Council.

People know the Block name in Toledo for not only Buckeye Broadband but ownership of the Toledo Blade. Block is the wife of Allan Block who, along with his brother, runs Block Communications, owner of The Blade and Buckeye Broadband.

Now people are hearing the Block name for a totally different reason.

After the violence at the nation’s capital this week, Susan Allan Block made a now-deleted Facebook comment. It not only calls the 2020 election stolen from President Trump but calls Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a slur that Merriam Webster defines as a promiscuous or immoral woman.

Susan Allan Block is taking widespread criticism for comments made on social media this week.

“We are concerned that the actions of our ownership affects the public perception of our own integrity which is so important as to why we speak out,” said Nolan Rosenkrans, President of the Toledo Newsguild.

Members of the Toledo Blade Newsguild held a news conference Friday in part to denounce Block’s statements, saying they’re worried the comments reflect poorly on the Blade and its journalists.

“We can’t just sit back and do nothing when the very public faces of our newspaper ownership are acting in a way they’re doing because the general reaction is ‘let’s just boycott the newspaper because they don’t care about us. They don’t believe in the community or good journalism,’” said Rosenkrans.

In 2016 Governor John Kasich named Susan Block to the Ohio Arts Council. She was reappointed in 2019 by Governor Mike DeWine who Friday rebuked her comments saying in a statement: “Susan Block’s comments are highly offensive and do not represent the views of this administration”

The Governor a few hours later accepted her resignation from the Arts Council.

The executive director of the Arts Council, Donna Collins, said this in a statement late Friday: “Our agency does not condone or endorse these inflammatory opinions in any way, and we will continue to work in alignment with our shared values of diversity, equity, and inclusivity.”

Block Communications issued this statement to 13abc: “Social media posts by Susan Block represent her individual views as a private citizen; she has a first amendment right to freedom of speech and her opinions. her views do not represent those of Block Communications, Inc. or any of its affiliates. Susan Block is not an employee, shareholder, or director of Block communications, Inc. or any of its affiliates.”

