Gov. Whitmer joins fellow leaders in asking for release of more COVID vaccines

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was co-author of a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, asking for the release of more COVID-19 vaccines.(source: State of Michigan)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - A group of eight governors from across the nation have sent a joint letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and the department’s Chief Operating Officer, asking for an immediate release of additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter, addressed to Sec. Alex Azar and COO General Gustave Perna, was signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with governors from California, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“We very much appreciate the partnership with Operation Warp Speed and are grateful for the vaccines received to date, but our states and residents need more vaccines now. This need is all the more urgent with the onset of the new variant of the virus,” the letter reads in part.

The letter points to the allocation of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, expected to reach 400 million doses by the second quarter of 2021, as an example of the ability to manufacture and receive doses. The letter points out a CNBC report which said the department is holding back vaccines to prepare to mitigate situations in the manufacture and distribution of vaccines.

“Our states are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution, get more shots in arms, and save more American lives. General Perna, as you have stated before, ‘a vaccine sitting on a shelf is not effective.’ We couldn’t agree with you more,” the letter said. “That’s why we are asking for your help now. When we work together, we can end this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy sooner.”

