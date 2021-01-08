Governor DeWine unveils schedule for Phase 1B Vaccination Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will soon be entering the next phase of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine introduced the Phase 1B schedule, a new round of vaccines that will begin January 19.

This comes as many portions of Ohio’s Phase 1A distribution plan are wrapping up for many health care and EMS workers.

“We will start with our most vulnerable where we’ve seen the most tragedy, have the most risk of death,” Governor DeWine said at his conference.

Starting on January 19, people 80 years of age and older can get their vaccines.

On January 25th, those 75 and older will be added to the list, along with people who have congenital and developmental disorders.

One week later, on February 1, that group will expand to people 70 and older, along with teachers and school staff.

“This week we’re sending forms to be signed by superintendents, and we’re asking them on behalf of their school if they agree to be in-person or hybrid by March 1. That is a condition if they sign that, then we will be able to provide them with the vaccine,” said DeWine.

By February 8, people 65 and up will be eligible, but the Governor cautioned that only 100,000 doses are expected for the first week of Phase 1B.

The Governor says next Tuesday, providers will be notified whether they’ve been picked and how many vaccines they will be receiving.

