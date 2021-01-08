Health care workers receive second dose of COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed to front line health care workers at Mercy Health St. V’s.

Some people have been nervous about the second dose because of the reported side effects of flu-like symptoms.

While that doesn’t happen in many cases, some people have reported that effect. According to Mercy Health Dr. Kevin Casey MD “Everybody I know that reported something like that more after the second shot than the first shot has resolved within the first 24 hours and they started feeling back to normal.”

Doctors say you can treat the side effects with Tylenol or Motrin and let your body rest for a day. It’s a sign that your body is producing an immune response to COVID-19.

