January 8th Weather Forecast

Sunshine Returns Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to middle 30s. Sunshine returns on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected on Sunday with a high in the middle 30s. More sunshine is expected early next week with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Highs will be around 40 degrees by the middle of next week with a chance of rain late Thursday.

