Jeep adds third-row Grand Cherokee

This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Fiat...
This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and said production would start by the end of March. The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. (Fiat Chrysler via AP)(FCA | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) - A revamped version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with three rows of seats will roll off the assembly line this spring at a restored Detroit factory complex.

Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday and said production would start by the end of March.

The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. It hired 3,850 people to work at the company’s first new auto plant in Detroit in nearly three decades.

The factory also will build two-row and what likely will be plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Grand Cherokee starting later this year at the former Mack engine plants, now called the Detroit Assembly complex.

